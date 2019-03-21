Former Ferrara Archbishop Speaks With Gloria.TV

On Wednesday, Italian Gloria.tv published an exclusive interview with the former archbishop of Ferrara-Comacchio, Monsignor Luigi Negri. Negri is a John Paul II bishop and a friend of Benedict XVI. … More

On Wednesday, Italian Gloria.tv published an exclusive interview with the former archbishop of Ferrara-Comacchio, Monsignor Luigi Negri. Negri is a John Paul II bishop and a friend of Benedict XVI. Therefore, Pope Francis quickly removed him once he turned 75, although Negri had only been five years in Ferrara. The late Dubia Cardinal Carlo Caffarra was also a Ferrara archbishop before he was moved to Bologna.



In the interview, Monsignor Negri remembered the Second Vatican Council as a time during which he tried to adapt to the – quote – “objective novelties” which the Council proposed. “Novelties” are however something negative as the Church has not the right to make up new things beyond what is transmitted in Bible and Tradition.



The big liturgical changes after the Council had – quote – “practically no” - impact on the future archbishop. Quote, “Like all lay Christians we took note of them although we did not understand everything.” In other words: Even among the best Catholics, the disappearance of the centuries-old Roman Rite was barely noticed.



During his time as a professor in Milan , Negri had a cordial relationship with the late Milano Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini who was the leader of the Modernist cardinals. Negri concedes that Martini’s convictions diverged from his own in aspects that – quote – “were not secondary”, but both were united in friendship until Martini’s death.



The provocative questions whether John Paul II’s thought was for him who has studied it intensively, cryptical, Monsignor Negri replies that at times it is difficult to say deep things in a simple way. He denies however that the thinking of the late pope is particularly hermetic, adding – quote, “Other popes, like the present, are much more so.”



To the question why neo-liberalism is rampant in the Church despite the fact that the Protestants have already proven that this ideology is destructive for the Faith, Monsignor Negri replies, “Because many Catholics have a strange virtue: to be always behind the times.”



Monsignor Negri is the founder of the Old Rite Community Familia Christi which, at the moment, is under Vatican persecution. But he does not agree with those who worry about the group. Quote, “When I founded the group, I entrusted it to the Lord and Our Lady. That's why I'm not worried about their fate.”