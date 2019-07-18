IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF XAVIER: Interviewing a Missionary Priest

As part of the RTV documentary "Hidden Catholics," Michael J. Matt interviews one of three or four traditional Catholic priests in Japan -- Father Thomas Onada, a Japanese convert who is now a … More

As part of the RTV documentary "Hidden Catholics," Michael J. Matt interviews one of three or four traditional Catholic priests in Japan -- Father Thomas Onada, a Japanese convert who is now a priest of the SSPX. Every week, Father visits the small traditional Catholic remnant on an Asian circuit that includes Osaka and Tokyo, thus serving the Church as missionary priest to the 'hidden Catholics' of Japan who have kept the old Faith in a place dominated by Buddhists and Shintoists. (In this video, priests from Paris were visiting Father Onada's tiny Japanese community--a big day indeed!) His story will touch your heart and fill you with hope. And after the interview, don't miss the beautiful images of our Japanese traditionalist brothers and sisters. St. Francis Xavier, pray for these descendants of your Japanese converts in Japan.