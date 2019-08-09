The Satanic Temple Ottawa Unbaptism ritual

The Satanic Temple of Ottawa's Unbaptism ritual will help you shed your unwanted religious past, allowing you to follow your own will, and soar on your own wings. You are welcome to participate … More

The Satanic Temple of Ottawa's Unbaptism ritual will help you shed your unwanted religious past, allowing you to follow your own will, and soar on your own wings. You are welcome to participate whether or not you have actually been baptized; regardless, it is a powerful symbol for rejecting religious tyranny and finding your own empowerment.