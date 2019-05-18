His Holiness Pope Francis message to the Church for Thy Kingdom Come 2019

Archbishop Justin Welby asked His Holiness, Pope Francis, to share a message to the Church to encourage them to take part in Thy Kingdom Come. Watch this wonderful encouragement and to find out more … More

Archbishop Justin Welby asked His Holiness, Pope Francis, to share a message to the Church to encourage them to take part in Thy Kingdom Come. Watch this wonderful encouragement and to find out more about Thy Kingdom Come - which happens from Ascension Day to Pentecost visit www.Thykingdomcome.global.