Is it better for the Ford Foundation to use that money for non-Christian purposes?"
Catholic Sat on Twitter: "@dianemontagna At #SinodoAmazonico #AmazonSynod Presser; Paolo Ruffini, Prefect for Communications, angry about questions on pro-abortion Ford Foundation's funding of Cimi, disdainfully says "I'm asking you, is it better for the Ford Foundation to use that money for non-Christian purposes?" twitter.com/…/118518453867633…"
That must be why Judas took the 30 pieces of silver because it was better than the Pharisees using it for other purposes.
Doesn’t this guy get it Foundations like the Ford don’t give money for any different reason then the Pharisees in giving the 30 pieces, to advance their agenda.
