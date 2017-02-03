Gloria.TV News on the 3rd of February 2017

Clicks718Gloria.TV News on the 3rd of February 2017
Defying Reprisals: Confraternities representing thousands of priests from around the world called on Pope Francis to answer the dubia of the four Cardinals, although criticism against the controversial document Amoris Laetitia is met with backlash … [More]
On The Way of Perdition: Despite bishops who seem to be opening the door to a path to admitting divorced-and-remarried Catholics to Communion, some are still resistant to the idea, including some heavy hitters who are themselves German.
Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, president emeritus of the Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences, was one of four signatories of a letter containing five dubia submitted to the Pope in September asking him to clarify ambiguous parts of Amoris Laetitia and … [More]
