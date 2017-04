Follow Chat

Father Dominic gives the Easter Sunday homily at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Griswold, CT. Ave Maria! Mass: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Easter - Solemnity www.airmaria.com/Liturgy/explr/litrgyexplr.php 1st: act 10:34, 37-43 Resp: psa 118:1-2, 16-17, … [More]