Traditional Detroit Priest Categorically Denies Abuse Allegations

"Effective July 5, 2019, Father Eduard Perrone, 70, has been temporarily restricted from any public ministry due to a credible allegation of abuse of a minor pending the outcome of a Church process," Father Eduard Perrone, longtime pastor of Assumption Grotto, with a reputation for orthodoxy and promoting the Traditional liturgy, was temporarily placed on leave following a single allegation the archdiocese has deemed "credible.""Effective July 5, 2019, Father Eduard Perrone, 70, has been temporarily restricted from any public ministry due to a credible allegation of abuse of a minor pending the outcome of a Church process," the letter from the archdiocese stated