In this short film, Fr. Gabriel Gillen, O.P., Director of the Dominican Friars Foundation, speaks about the perennial problem of evil and how we find redemption through the passion, death, and … More

In this short film, Fr. Gabriel Gillen, O.P., Director of the Dominican Friars Foundation, speaks about the perennial problem of evil and how we find redemption through the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God.