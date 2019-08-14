Clicks118
US mass media call "Nazi, far-right monster" to a 14-year-old Girl deleted from YouTube for criticizing the girl that Francis promotes, Greta Thunberg
Soph, a 14-year-old girl deleted from YouTube for criticizing the girl that Pope Francis promotes, Greta Thunberg. Soph said, "Greta is square-headed." Soph had a million subscribers, children who followed her.
Soph, a 14-year-old girl deleted from YouTube for criticizing the girl that Pope Francis promotes, Greta Thunberg. Soph said, "Greta is square-headed."
Soph had a million subscribers, children who followed her. She is pro-life, she is against indoctrination of children with LGTB, against mass migration, oppression of Muslim women, etc. Meanwhile, her parents are left-wing atheists, democrats, and agree with all the left-wing politics.
Soph was violently harassed by all the mass media in the United States, calling her a "Nazi," " far-right monster girl". Even the journalists called her on the phone, threatening her.
Soph had been interviewed by Alex Jones before she was deleted from Youtube. Alex Jones has also been deleted from Youtube.
