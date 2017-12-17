The Father in London 14-17 December 2017

Clicks141The Father in London 14-17 December 2017
Short video of the Prelate’s visit to London Monsignor Fernando Ocariz completed yesterday his three-day visit to London, where he met many Opus Dei members and friends, and visited several education… More
@jamacor i agree...thats why someone needs to say that the emperor is without his clothes...but of course the prelate has to think of The Work....and not rock the boat
Dr Stuart Reiss You never know what a King who is naked and drunk with power can do, and he does not let himself be helped. See what he has done with the Franciscans of the Immaculate and many other misdeeds ....
Very nice...but the Opus Dei put themselves first and not the overall good of the Church...why else would the prelate say “the Church is in a difficult situation and it weighs heavily on the Holy Father” ....the Holy Father PUT THE CHURCH IN A DIFFICULT STATE, and HE weighs heavily ON THE CHURCH......Opus Dei dare not acknowledge that openly....in case HE turns against them and do what HEdid to … More