Usus Antiquior | Full Documentary

Usus Antiquior is an award-nominated short film detailing the history and present day usage of the Catholic Mass which was used prior to the Second Vatican Council. Shot at the Wisconsin parishes of … More

Usus Antiquior is an award-nominated short film detailing the history and present day usage of the Catholic Mass which was used prior to the Second Vatican Council. Shot at the Wisconsin parishes of Saint Mary’s in Pine Bluff and Our Lady of Guadalupe, the film shows how widespread the old mass has become and contains interviews with families in attendance, musical experts, as well as Raymond Cardinal Burke. It was originally released in December of 2017 as my senior film project. Though available on Amazon prior to now, I have decided to release the film in its entirety to increase awareness about the subject matter.