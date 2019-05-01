Hospital to euthanize woman who says 'I want to LIVE'

May 1, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – A 64-year-old woman with lung cancer is allegedly at risk of being euthanized by a Minnesota hospital, despite having stated emphatically from her hospital bed in a … More

May 1, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – A 64-year-old woman with lung cancer is allegedly at risk of being euthanized by a Minnesota hospital, despite having stated emphatically from her hospital bed in a video that is now going viral that she wants to live. A hospital representative had apparently asked Catie Cassidy if she wanted to “pull the plug.” “I said NO!” Cassidy exclaimed, recounting the exchange in a video. "I want to live," she said a little later. Read full report on LifeSiteNews here: www.lifesitenews.com/news/u.s.-hospital-s… Subscribe to the LifeSiteNews YouTube channel here: www.youtube.com/user/lifesitenewsmedia For top-class pro-life, pro-family reporting on the most cultural issues of our day, visit us at www.lifesitenews.com Subscribe for daily e-mail updates here: www.lifesitenews.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/LifeSiteNews/ Twitter: twitter.com/lifesite