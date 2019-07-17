THE FIRST TRADITIONALISTS: From Nagasaki to the Vendée

Michael Matt teams up with the Oken Rekishi Kenkyukai in Tokyo for a weekend conference on the principles of the French Revolution and how they impact our world still today, 230 years later. Michael'… More

Michael Matt teams up with the Oken Rekishi Kenkyukai in Tokyo for a weekend conference on the principles of the French Revolution and how they impact our world still today, 230 years later. Michael's talk (simultaneously translated into Japanese) answers the questions: what can Catholics today learn from the French Vendeans who resisted the French Revolution to become the original Traditional Catholics? What can the remnant of Catholic believers around the world today learn from the "first responders" against the New World Order in the Vendee as well as from "Hidden Christians" of Japan who kept the faith for over 250 years — without the mass and without priests? This talk had to be presented in strict cooperation with the Japanese simultaneous translator. The Japanese translations were edited out but will be made available when RTV returns from Japan.