Saint Margaret of Hungary (January 18)
mantheycalltom Saint Margaret of Hungary (January 18)
I am Hungarian and she was also Hungarian. Kinga (my first name) was the name of Margit's elder's sister.
Other Saints of the Day:
Agathius the Martyr
Ammonius of Astas
Archelais the Martyr
Beatrix of Este the Younger
Charlotte Lucas
Catus
Christina Ciccarelli
Day
Deicola of Lure
Faustina of Como
Fazzio of Verona
Félicité Pricet
Jaime Hilario Barbel Cosen
Leobard of Tours
Liberata of Como
Margaret of Hungary
Marie de la Dive veuve du Verdier de la Sorinière
Maria Teresa Fasce
Monique Pichery
Moseus of Astas
Paul of Egypt
Prisca of Rome
Susanna the Martyr
Thecla the Martyr
Ulfrid of Sverige
Victoire Gusteau
Volusian of Tours
saints.sqpn.com/18-january
Santa Margherita d'Ungheria Principessa e religiosa
18 gennaio
Nacque nel 1242 da Bela IV re d’Ungheria e dalla regina Maria di origine bizantina, probabilmente nel castello di Turòc. Nel 1252 fu condotta al monastero delle Domenicane di s. Maria nell’Isola delle Lepri sul Danubio presso Buda, fondato da suo padre.
Qui fa la sua professione religiosa nel 1254 e prende il velo nel 1261. Pregava continuamente sempre con le stesse preghiere, riservando particolare devozione alla Passione di … [More]
Santa Margarita de Hungría, virgen, princesa, religiosa, 1270. Su espiritualidad se caracteriza por su devoción al Espíritu Santo, a Jesús crucificado, a la Eucaristía y a María. Mediadora “de tranquilidad y de paz fundadas en la justicia y la caridad en Cristo, no solo para su patria, sino para todo el mundo”. -Papa Pio XII en la canonización de Sta. Margarita. Nacida de una estirpe de santos. Hija de Bela IV, rey de Hungría y de María Láscaris, hija del emperador de Constantinopla, antes de … [More]
Saint Margaret, O.P., (January 27, 1242 – January 18, 1271) was a Dominican nun and the daughter of King Béla IV of Hungary and Maria Laskarina. She was the younger sister of St. Kinga of Poland (Kunegunda) and the Blessed Yolanda of Poland and, through her father, the niece of the famed Saint Elizabeth of Hungary.
Margaret was born in Klis Fortress in the Kingdom of Croatia, the eighth and last daughter (9th of 10 children) of the royal couple. They resided there during the Mongol … [More]
Margaret was born in Klis Fortress in the Kingdom of Croatia, the eighth and last daughter (9th of 10 children) of the royal couple. They resided there during the Mongol … [More]