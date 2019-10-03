Clicks38

ANGELE DEI, Music by Aurelio Porfiri

aurelioporfiri
11
Santa Rosa de Lima English Secondary Choir (Macau) Soloist: Ita Ip Conductor: Aurelio Porfiri Recorded in 2015
advoluntas@aol.com
Beautiful!
Angele Dei ora pro nobis.
advoluntas@aol.com likes this.
