Bergoglio Earns Praise from the Gay Lobby For reafirming a Gay Man in his vice

Clicks61Bergoglio Earns Praise from the Gay Lobby For reafirming a Gay Man in his vice
Clicks61
The gay activist Juan Carlos Cruz propagates in the media the heretic blasphemy with which Bergoglio confirmed him in his vice
Write a comment …
Meanwhile the news continues to spread like an atomic bomb because of the media manipulation of gay activist Juan Carlos Cruz who became homosexual after being raped, who is speaking on behalf of Bergoglio to promote homosexuality. Blaspheming God by claiming that God made him Gay.
www.bibliatodo.com/…/it-ok-to-be-gay…
2 Peter 2
False Prophets and Their Punishment
2 But false prophets also arose … More
www.bibliatodo.com/…/it-ok-to-be-gay…
2 Peter 2
False Prophets and Their Punishment
2 But false prophets also arose … More
Like
This means that Bergoglio told a victim who was sexually abused by a homosexual priest that the homosexual priest who abused him was also "born that way" and that he should also be happy about that.
Gesù è con noi likes this.