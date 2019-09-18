Francis Bergoglio and homosexualism

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus highlighted moral purity: “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” He also said: “Anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adult… More

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus highlighted moral purity: “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” He also said: “Anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.” And He added: “If your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off…” The Lord Jesus calls for a resolute stand in this sphere. Scripture warns against homosexuality: “Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding towns gave themselves up to sexual immorality and perversion. They serve as an example of those who suffer the punishment of eternal fire.” (Jude 1:7) Francis Bergoglio, by contrast, systematically promotes homosexualism, thus abusing the papal office and bringing a curse on the whole Church.



2013



– Gay-scandal Msgr. Ricca was appointed by Bergoglio as Vatican bank prelate and as the director of the Domus Santa Marta where Bergoglio lives...



Response: Bergoglio neither admonishes nor punishes the sodomite Ricca; on the contrary, he promotes him as a precedent. This is a crime! Francis and a number of prelates live in the Domus Santa Marta together with the notorious homosexual Ricca. There is no need for further comment.



– In a press conference on his return flight from the World Youth Day in Brazil in July 2013, Bergoglio said: “Who am I to judge gay people?”



Response: The duty of the rightful Pope is to clearly condemn sodomy as a sin and abomination in accordance with Scripture and Tradition. Bergoglio, however, approves and promotes homosexuality, for which reason he has brought on himself God’s anathema, i.e. expulsion from the Church.



– American LGBT magazine The Advocate named Bergoglio as ‘Person of the Year’ for his statement “Who am I to judge them?”



Response: This also confirms that Bergoglio’s approval of sodomy was not ambiguous at all. The sodomites understood Bergoglio quite clearly and immediately honoured him.



2014



– On 21 March, Francis walked hand in hand with the well-known Italian homosexual priest Luigi Ciotti. On 6 May, Francis concelebrated Holy Mass with another homosexual priest, Michele de Paolis, in the Vatican and at the end kissed his hand.



Response: Bergoglio seeks every opportunity to promote sodomy not only by word but by gesture too.



– At the October Synod on the Family, Bergoglio issued a document approving amorality: “Homosexuals have gifts and qualities to offer to the Christian community.”



Response: To be really Christian, the Christian community must in the first place call a sin a sin and an abomination an abomination. As regards the statement that homosexuals supposedly offer their gifts to the Christian community, the main pseudo gift is contamination of the Christian community with sodomy. Another gift is AIDS and various forms of hepatitis. The gift for the souls within the community is an unclean spirit, antirepentance and the road to perdition. What Bergoglio promotes is a “Greek gift” from the devil rather than from God.



– The document further states: “Are we capable of welcoming these people, guaranteeing to them a fraternal space in our communities?”



Response: How can Christians welcome people who a priori reject truth and repentance? Christians would have to betray Christ and submit to the spirit of perversion. They would have to accept sin as a standard and reject God’s commandments. But they would no longer be Christian communities. They would become Bergoglio’s LGBT clubs.



– The document continues: “Are our communities capable of this, accepting and valuing their (i.e. of the sodomites) sexual orientation?”



Response: Bergoglio’s document calls for the adoption of the term “sexual orientation” with the aim of making sodomy accepted in Christian communities. By accepting the term sexual orientation associated with sodomy, the episcopal, clerical, religious or lay community is automatically excluded from the Church of Christ. As for valuing, the Word of God unalterably values sodomy as a sin and abomination (Rom 1:18f) and warns against the punishment of eternal fire (Jude 1:7).



Bergoglio’s document did not gain approval at the time; however, he managed to legalize sodomy some time later.



2015



– In January 2015, Francis phoned a Spanish transsexual by the name of Diego Neria, who was born a woman. He invited her and her “lesbian fiancée” to a private audience in Rome. The costs were paid by the Vatican. Bergoglio said to the transsexual: “God loves all His children as they are. You are a son of God and the Church loves you and accepts you as you are.”



Response: By his manipulative statement “God loves all His children as they are” , Bergoglio legalizes sin and crime against nature. He thus breaks God’s laws and sets a precedent. It is programmed support of perverted gender ideology leading to the self-destruction of nations.



If Bergoglio promotes this by authority of the Pope, he thus actually says that this is what God wants! It is a devilish abuse of papal authority! He thus forces Catholics into normalizing sin and boycotting God’s commandments. If any Catholic today stands in defence of God’s laws, all will condemn him as a sectarian who defies the Holy Father. On the other hand, if anyone submits to the pseudo Pope, he is forced to defy God and His commandments. Contemporary Catholics with their bishops and priests, therefore, have two options: they will either support the demand of Archbp. Carlo Maria Viganò for the abdication of the pseudo Pope, or they are forced to be in line with Bergoglio on the path to eternal destruction.



– Bergoglio then said to the transsexual: “You are a son of God and the Church loves you and accepts you as you are.”



Response: Who is a son of God? Scripture says, “As many as received Him, to them He gave power to become the sons of God.” (Jn 1:12) Those, however, who reject Christ and wilfully persist in sin will hear the words, “Depart from Me, you who practise lawlessness, into the everlasting fire!” (Mt 7:23; 25:41) “You are of your father the devil.” (Jn 8:44)



The role of the Church is to call for repentance so that people may be saved from eternal damnation and attain eternal salvation. Unrepentant sinners are denied absolution by the Church.



Bergoglio applies the method of so-called case law. Under the guise of an individual approach of so-called love to a transsexual who refuses to repent, he establishes perversion as a precedent. In fact, he was obliged, as a precedent, to call on the transsexual to repent. However, Bergoglio has so far never established such a precedent.



The pseudo Pope changes public opinion in the whole Church through one case. The consequences are terrible. Catholics are set on the downward path to eternal damnation.



– On 18 February 2015, the LGBT organization New Ways Ministry, for the first time in history, got a VIP access to regular Papal General Audience in the Vatican City.



Response: If Bergoglio welcomes LGBT persons at the regular papal audiences, he makes it manifest that the unrepentant sodomites are nowadays a Vatican elite. It follows from this that so-called homophobic Catholics have to change their attitude in obedience to the so-called Holy Father. They have to set aside God’s commandments and adopt anticommandments which guarantee a reward in hell.



– On Maundy Thursday (April 2015), Bergoglio washes and kisses the feet of a transsexual, among others.



Response: This was Bergoglio’s groundbreaking provocative gesture! How did the Catholic world respond? The Catholic world accepted the implemented heresy because of papal authority.



– During his visit to the United States in September 2015, the only personal meeting that Francis had was with a same-sex couple. The Vatican referred to them as “family”. One of them, Yayo Grassi, is an old friend of Francis. Francis warmly embraced and kissed these two sodomites. Francis reportedly said to Grassi that he had prayed for him and his partner and asked them to pray for him too.



Response: It was either a pious phrase or Bergoglio and the two accomplices prayed to their god, i.e. the devil.



– In September 2015, 800,000 Catholics, including 200 cardinals, bishops or archbishops, demand clarification from Francis of the Church’s position on same-sex marriage.



Response: While Bergoglio devotes attention to one homosexual all through the weekend, he boycotts in cold blood 800,000 Catholics and their church leaders.



2016



– In January 2016, a two-million-strong demonstration against gay child adoption took place in Rome.



Response: What about Francis? In his address after the Sunday Angelus, he not only did not support the rally but even ridiculed and condemned it.



– On his return from Armenia (26 June 2016), he said: “The Roman Catholic Church should apologize to gay people for the way they have been treated.”



Response: Francis should say clearly what the Church should apologize for. For respecting God’s commandments and for calling sin sin? For demanding that homosexuals should not continue in sin but break with it and thus be saved from hell? What actually should the Church apologize for?



2018



– During his visit to Ireland in August, Francis openly promoted homosexuality at a young age. In his view, parents should not prevent it.



Response: Children are systematically infected with homosexual immorality directly at school through so-called sexual education, through the internet and through the mass media. At least parents must counterbalance it and protect them from their moral self-destruction. They must prepare them for responsible marriage and parenthood. Bergoglio emotionally manipulates parents into making the amoral infection progress in their children rather than protecting them against it. This is a crime!



– In September 2018, Bergoglio visited the Baltic States where he covertly promoted homosexualism and migration.



Response: These visits are no apostolic journeys because Bergoglio neither preaches Christ nor emphasizes God’s laws. He does the exact opposite, and not only in the Baltic States but everywhere. Bergoglio is a pseudo missionary promoting homosexualism, paganism and Islamization or, in other words, destruction of the Catholic Church and Christianity as a whole.



– On 4-28 October 2018, the Bishops’ Synod on Youth took place in Rome under the baton of Francis. By a final document dated 27 October 2018, the Synod legalized LGBTQ in the Church. Francis as well as the bishops and cardinals present received rainbow crosses.



Response: Bergoglio repeatedly abuses papal power to promote homosexual ideology resulting in the genocide of humanity. He commits the gravest crime not only against the Church but also against humanity.



2019



– On 28 January 2019, during his in-flight press conference when returning from the World Youth Day in Panama, he said: “I think it is important to teach sex education in schools.”



Response: The sexual education curriculum internationally defined by the UN is intended to infect young children and youth with sodomy and transsexuality. Children become sexual slaves unable to establish a family in the future.



– Bergoglio continued about sexual education: “Sex is a gift from God. It is not a bogeyman (evil spirit); it is a gift from God in order to love.”



Response: It is a gift for sacramental marriage, which is connected with the responsibility for the transmission of life and for the upbringing of children. Sexual activity outside marriage is a sin. Sexual perversion results directly in the self-destruction of the individual, family and society.



– Bergoglio even confirmed his shocking statement: “Sex as a gift from God must be taught, not with strictness…”



Response: What does Bergoglio actually want? To teach children sex without strictness, i.e. without restraint! Bergoglio thus advocates mental disturbance in children and the opening up of their innocent souls to lifelong occupation by unclean demons. To the question whether Bergoglio serves God or Satan there is a clear answer: He definitely does not serve God.



– On 21-24 February 2019, a Synod was held in Rome concerning sexual abuse in the Church. Again, homosexualism was cunningly promoted at the Synod.

Response: Bergoglio used the Synod to establish binding guidelines for bishops to convert the Catholic Church to Bergoglio’s LGBTQ anti-Church.



What to say in conclusion?



Bergoglio has convened an Amazon Synod for October 2019 which will de facto be a solemn funeral of the Catholic Church.

Dear Cardinals and Bishops, will You be gravediggers of the Church like Bergoglio? In this situation, You are obliged before God, before the Church of Christ, even at the cost of Your life, to stand against the spiritual criminal who illegitimately occupies the papal office! You are obliged to elect an orthodox Pope as soon as possible, even in an extraordinary way!



+ Elijah

Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr

Secretary Bishops



2 September 2019