Argentina, One million people at pro life march

HerzMariae
Live Action on Twitter: "We stand with the millions of Argentinians who will raise their voices today for those who are too often silenced in the womb. Thank you for fighting for a culture where women & children are protected from the violence of abortion! 💙 🇦🇷 #SalvemosLas2Vidas #YoMarchoPorLaVida twitter.com/…/110954651946677…"
