The True Face: Pope Francis’ Amazon Indians Illusion

Pope Francis and his followers draw a romanticizing picture of the Amazon Indians and disregard that they exploit the environment and practice infanticide and suicide, Kathy Clubb, an Australian pro-lifer, wrote on June 29 on RemnantNewspaper.com.



Child Killing and Superstition



Clubb refers to 2018 reports according to which some twenty of the 300 Brazilian Indian tribes still practice infanticide. Every year around 100 children are killed because they are weak, sick or disabled. Children with albinism are considered evil and are therefore put to death. Under certain circumstances the Indian tribes accept to kill girls because of their sex.



Disabled Indians are abandoned, buried, starved to death



Infanticide among Brazilian Indians and governmental toleration of it became known in the 1990s. There was the case of the Zuruaha tribe which decided that two children who did not develop normally should die. The parents refused to kill their offspring and, instead, committed suicide. The tribe took the children and buried them alive. One of them, the girl Hakani, survived. The tribe then sentenced the girl to starvation. But her older brother provided her with food leftovers and finally brought her to a Christian missionary family who adopted her and made the case public.



Old people are worthless



Clubb shows that for the Zuruaha Indians suicide is at times desirable. They practice a poisoning suicide, which they call "kunaha." It is introduced with invocations and songs. They believe that a Kunaha suicide leads to a - quote - "true existence". Between 2003 and 2005, about one sixth of the Zuruaha Indians committed suicide. Already the children are taught that it is better to commit suicide than to suffer or to become a burden for the tribe. Clubb notices that the working document of the synod swaggers about how to uphold "the wisdom of the Amazon ancients". However, in the Zuruaha tribe, the ancients are called "hosa”. The word means "useless" or "consumed.



Indian medicine is Witch Belief



The Synod’s Working Paper praises a supposedly holistic medicine of the Indians. But Clubb states that the Indians simply work with hallucinogenic drugs. For example, in case of sickness, a shaman uses the Ayahuasca plant brew to search for witchcraft or negative influence. In such rituals, spirits are asked for advice, emotional energy damages are allegedly compensated, and even a possible infidelity of a partner is established.



Indians were cannibals



Finally, Clubb reports that the Brazilian Yanomami and Wari' tribes practiced ritual cannibalism. The Indians burned the bodies of relatives or enemies, mixed the ashes with a paste called "pijiguao" and ate the product in order to preserve the life energies of the dead and to purify themselves. Evidence of such ritual cannibalism dates back to the late 20th century.