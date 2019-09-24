Clicks105
Laudate Dominum (Mozart) | boy soprano Aksel Rykkvin (13 years)
LATEST NEWS: Hear Aksel live in concert as a baritone in Stolberg (Germany) at Festival Momentum July 24th 2019: festival-momentum.de/en/ Aksel Rykkvin's newest album as a boy soprano, 'Light Divine: Baroque music for treble and ensemble' is available to buy or stream: hyperurl.co/LightDivine Laudate Dominum, from Vesperae solennes de confessore (K. 339) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Aksel Rykkvin (treble) Oslo Domkor / Oslo Cathedral Choir IRIS kammerorkester / IRIS chamber orchestra Vivianne Sydnes (conductor) The performance was part of Desembertoner, which are free Christmas concerts with popular artists in Oslo Cathedral, sponsored by Nordea. Live recording on Dec 16th 2016. Broadcast on Norwegian TV2. Production: SceneKvelder.no Multi-camera direction: Kristian Løkken Aksel Rykkvin's debut album 'AKSEL! Arias by Bach, Handel and Mozart' is available through Signum Classics. Order now | Digital: music.apple.com/…/1123760902 | CD: www.amazon.it/s Subscribe to Aksel's YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCfU1LDi_Ok54pM… www.akselrykkvin.com www.facebook.com/akselmusic www.instagram.com/akselmusic/ twitter.com/akselmusic
