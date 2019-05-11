SHEPHERDS and HIRELINGS: Pope Francis Accused

In this episode of Sunday Sermons from South Saint Paul, Father compares Christ as Good Shepherd to the bad shepherd, the hireling, who exposes the flock to the ravenous wolves. In this vein, Father … More

In this episode of Sunday Sermons from South Saint Paul, Father compares Christ as Good Shepherd to the bad shepherd, the hireling, who exposes the flock to the ravenous wolves. In this vein, Father discusses the recent open letter to the bishops of the world, the Shepherds, begging them to address the question of the Chief Shepherd's sin of heresy. Does this diocesan priest believe these priests and theologians were correct to accuse Pope Francis of heresy, or are they behaving like Protestants, and engaging in private judgement?