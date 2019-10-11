VATICAN REALITY CHECK: What about Amazon infanticide?

Reporting from Rome, Michael Matt breaks down the Day 2 press conference from the Amazon Synod. One brave reporter asked the panel what's to be done about the fact that some twenty Amazon tribes … More

#ToHellwithVaticanII Reporting from Rome, Michael Matt breaks down the Day 2 press conference from the Amazon Synod. One brave reporter asked the panel what's to be done about the fact that some twenty Amazon tribes still practice infanticide. Even though the Synod's own UN spokesperson today admitted that infanticide is a problem, Jesuit Cardinal Baretto Jimeno rebuked the reporter, telling him to bring evidence of the claim next time. Three questions: If Amazon culture is more or less sacred, how can the UN tell those tribes to stop committing infanticide? Second: How does the Vatican go about determining which of the Amazon people should be listened to and learned from, and which need to be avoided for still engaging in infanticide? Third: How can the Vatican care about infanticide in the Amazon when they just got through embracing the communist People's Republic of China, which has been engaging in gendercide for centuries? And, finally, Greta Thunberg received public kudos from the panel today for being, like Francis, from the peripheries and yet still ready to help save the planet. Plus, it turns out that "Jesus was an Indian, too!" Beam me up, Scotty! PLEASE SUPPORT REMNANT TV Subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaYPEP4en3RHlv… Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: @Michael _J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: www.facebook.com/login/ Donate to our Tax-Exempt Foundation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Pray the Rosary! #UniteTheClans