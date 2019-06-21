“My guess is that the people who wrote this document want to either women deacons or women priests”

FR. GERALD MURRAY, canon lawyer and priest of the Archdiocese of New York and ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of The Catholic Thing.org, discuss the the big Catholic news of the week, including the … More

FR. GERALD MURRAY, canon lawyer and priest of the Archdiocese of New York and ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of The Catholic Thing.org, discuss the the big Catholic news of the week, including the working document of the upcoming Synod on the Pan-Amazon Region and its proposal of married clergy to combat a priest shortage.