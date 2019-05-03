Clicks90
POPE ACCUSED of HERESY (Francis Trolls His Own Church)
From the Remnant Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt reviews the far-Left pontificate of Francis in light of a new international call to action from mainstream Catholic priests, scholars and theologians, …More
From the Remnant Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt reviews the far-Left pontificate of Francis in light of a new international call to action from mainstream Catholic priests, scholars and theologians, begging the bishops of the world to confront the Pope’s heresy. In addition, clips of Philip Lawler, Father Joseph Fessio and EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo demonstrate widespread resistance rising among mainstream Catholic leaders. Meanwhile, one of the first orders of business for the new U.S. House of Representative was to try to strike "so help me God" from their oaths of office. What does this portend for our nation? And why—in the face of obvious and aggressive global apostasy—is Pope Francis more concerned about climate change and open borders than the end of Christianity in the modern world? Plus, Michael makes use of a clip from an old Errol Flynn movie to show what the West has lost since it declared war on Christianity. (QUESTION: Can you guess which movie?) Please Help Us Build Remnant TV! Subscribe to The Remnant's YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaYPEP4en3RHlv… Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper (Published every 2 weeks): remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/remnantnews Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheRemnantNewspaper Make a Tax-Deductible Donation to the Remnant Foundation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Call to Action: Sign Petition for Bishops to Address Pope's Heresy: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php
But tell me, can we explain the explosion?
Below is an interesting video of a fire in Notre-Dame. The potential accelerator (military termite) was in the opposite direction to the wind. The video activist speculates that a military termite could be used to trigger fire.
