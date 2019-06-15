First Mass in notre dame

Catholic Sat on Twitter: "Today for the first time since the April 15th fires that devastated the Cathedral, the Archbishop of Paris, Mgr Michel Aupetit, offered the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in … More

Catholic Sat on Twitter: "Today for the first time since the April 15th fires that devastated the Cathedral, the Archbishop of Paris, Mgr Michel Aupetit, offered the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris, on the Feast of the Dedication of the Cathedral.