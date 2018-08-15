Language

Clicks
187
Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick: The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Feast Day: August 15)

Irapuato 3 2
Revelations of Our Lord to Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick. Death, Burial, and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. TAN Books And now the altar with its covers, one red, the other white, was placed… More
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Irapuato
Pacocatolic
Like
More
Irapuato
Tina 13
Like
More
Irapuato
Saints of the Day: assumption-of-t… (Solemnity)
Our Lady of La Vang
Our Lady of Madhu
saint-stanislaus-kostka/
saint-tarcisius/
blessed-aimo-taparelli/
saint-alipius-of-tagaste/
blessed-alfred-of-hildesheim/
saint-arduinus-of-rimini/
saint-arnulphus-of-soissons/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-claudio-granzotto/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-george-halley/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-isido… More
Like
More