Spiritual Warfare & Friday Abstinence

The devil is all over the place these days. Abortion, gay marriage, transgenderism, Celine Dion clothing, and the rise in the need of exorcists show this. How is one diocese trying to fight it? For … More



The website

To donate please visit

Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible The devil is all over the place these days. Abortion, gay marriage, transgenderism, Celine Dion clothing, and the rise in the need of exorcists show this. How is one diocese trying to fight it? For more please visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCb2y3k3e8HFH0R… & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priestThe website sensusfidelium.us To donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible