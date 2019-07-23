Clicks151
Spiritual Warfare & Friday Abstinence
The devil is all over the place these days. Abortion, gay marriage, transgenderism, Celine Dion clothing, and the rise in the need of exorcists show this. How is one diocese trying to fight it? For more please visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCb2y3k3e8HFH0R… & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest
