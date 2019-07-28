Clicks275

Gay dance in St. Peter Apostle in Montreal on May 1, 2019.

The song Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen and reedited by Jeff Buckley was adapted for dance by Matthew Richardson. This dance – performed by two homosexuals using Buckley's version – was filmed inside …More
The song Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen and reedited by Jeff Buckley was adapted for dance by Matthew Richardson. This dance – performed by two homosexuals using Buckley's version – was filmed inside St. Peter Apostle in Montreal on May 1, 2019.
advoluntas@aol.com
St Andre Bessette pray for us
