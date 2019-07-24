Pro-Life Replies: "Babies with Disabilities Are Better Off Aborted"

“Abortion is acceptable for parents who do not want to raise disabled children or believe that children with special needs will have limited, unfulfilling lives.” This instance is very common in the … More

“Abortion is acceptable for parents who do not want to raise disabled children or believe that children with special needs will have limited, unfulfilling lives.” This instance is very common in the US and especially in Iceland, where the abortion rate for Down syndrome is almost 100%. Yet Karen Gaffney, President of the Karen Gaffney Foundation, has Down Syndrome, and enjoys her life very much. Watch this video to see her explain how people with special needs can still lead happy, inclusive lives, and how every human deserves to be loved, cherished, and given a chance to fulfill his or her unique potential.