HIDDEN CAM: NYC Democratic Election Commissioner, "They Bus People Around to Vote"

In this new video released by Project Veritas, James O'Keefe exposes what everyone except Democrats have known to be true. There is a lot of voter fraud. In the video, NYC Democratic Commissioner of the Board of Elections Alan Schulkin is caught on hidden camera at a United Federation of Teachers holiday party admitting that there is widespread voter fraud in New York City. "Yeah, they should ask for your ID. I think there is a lot of voter fraud," said Schulkin, who elaborated on the types of voter fraud that are taking place in New York. "You know, I don't think it's too much to ask somebody to show some kind of an ID…Like I say, people don't realize, certain neighborhoods in particular they bus people around to vote," said Schulkin.