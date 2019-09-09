Home
Amazonian tribal salute?
AlexBKaiser
7 minutes ago
Miami Archbishop Tomas Wenski with Miami seminarians at UM’s Watsco Center for annual Mass in honor of Our Lady of Charity, patroness of Cuba. (published on Twitter, September 9)
