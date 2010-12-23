Three Masses to express the content of Christmas

Nice sentiments which have nothing to do with Father Nay's hand fidgeting. Use some common sense, if you can, and evalutate what you actually see not what you want to see nor should you comment in order to gain favor with others. You've been given an intellect (limited though it may be). Try using it objectivelyIn addition, your repeated attempts to be the "holiest person in the room" by posting without attribution is a sign of egotism and is certainly not indicative of "perfect virtue."------------------------------@rhemes