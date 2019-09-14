In the Cross of Christ God is Triumphalistic

In the History of the Church, there has been many miraculous triumphs, with the Holy Cross always being the cause. Thus, we raise the Cross up in Exaltation… We Lift High the Cross! The Roman … More



The website sensusfidelium.us

To donate please visit

Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible In the History of the Church, there has been many miraculous triumphs, with the Holy Cross always being the cause. Thus, we raise the Cross up in Exaltation… We Lift High the Cross! The Roman Breviary is very clear that this day is about the Holy Cross triumphing. In its various antiphons and hymns some form of the word triumph, trophy, victory or conquering shows up several times: “On this day of glorious triumph…” and “O victory of the Cross and wonderful sign, make us strive for a triumph in the heavenly court.” We marvel at these Triumphs because they are clearly from heaven’s intervention. Thus, we are not the ones looking to make things triumphalistic… It is God who is doing it! He is making us see what Heaven has to offer to His faithful souls! Triumph! God is the Triumphalist! For more please visit reginaprophetarum.org & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priestThe website sensusfidelium.usTo donate please visit sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible