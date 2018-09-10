Language
257
Pagan Ceremony?
Tesa
2
1 hour ago
Strasbourg Cathedral for the beatification of Mother Alphonse-Marie (September 9)
mattsixteen24
11 minutes ago
More nightmares of Vatican II. Pagan worship inside our Catholic Church.
rhemes1582
54 minutes ago
Awful lot of white hair there. The revolutionaries, or dupes of same are getting old.
