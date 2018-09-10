Language

Pagan Ceremony?

Tesa 2
Strasbourg Cathedral for the beatification of Mother Alphonse-Marie (September 9)
mattsixteen24
More nightmares of Vatican II. Pagan worship inside our Catholic Church.
rhemes1582
Awful lot of white hair there. The revolutionaries, or dupes of same are getting old.
