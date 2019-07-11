Clicks124
Conversations with Cardinal Burke - June 2019
Catholic Action for Faith and Family (CA) President Thomas McKenna is providing monthly phone chats with Cdl. Raymond Burke for audiences interested in authoritative insights on issues of the day. …More
Catholic Action for Faith and Family (CA) President Thomas McKenna is providing monthly phone chats with Cdl. Raymond Burke for audiences interested in authoritative insights on issues of the day. The June chat was posted on the CA website July 8