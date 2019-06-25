Clicks294
BNL NEWS - BREAKING: Massive fire destroys infamous and oldest building in Dinan, France, called the Maison Pourcel, which was built in 1458. One of so many iconic buildings to be destroyed by fire...
BNL NEWS on Twitter: "BREAKING: Massive fire destroys infamous and oldest building in Dinan, France, called the Maison Pourcel, which was built in 1458. One of so many iconic buildings to be …More
BNL NEWS on Twitter: "BREAKING: Massive fire destroys infamous and oldest building in Dinan, France, called the Maison Pourcel, which was built in 1458. One of so many iconic buildings to be destroyed by fire in France: twitter.com/…/114352891879801…"