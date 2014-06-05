Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
478
A Call To Holiness
betweenthefoldsofhermantle
3 years ago
Follow
Chat
betweenthefoldsofhermantle.com
An Intimate Prayer Experience with Fr. Jozo Zovko O.F.M. Video courtesy of Drew Mariani
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Replace medium
Edit post
Remove post
Write a comment …
Elista
likes this.
13 minutes ago
Gerti Harzl
likes this.
50 minutes ago
Note
Gerti Harzl
mentioned this post in
Our Lady's Message of Prayer PART 2 of 2 - Father Jozo Zovko Medugorje June 1990
.