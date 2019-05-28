I once lived as a gay man, but now I’m married with 3 daughters

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 27, 2019, (LifeSiteNews) — Sixteen years ago, Brian Wheelock was fully immersed in the homosexual lifestyle of pornography, lust, and self-gratification. Despite being … More

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 27, 2019, (LifeSiteNews) — Sixteen years ago, Brian Wheelock was fully immersed in the homosexual lifestyle of pornography, lust, and self-gratification. Despite being convinced that he was "born this way" and that his identity was as a "gay man," he sensed deep down inside that he was unhappy and that he had been created for something more. "To me it was empty, and a place of depression for me where I just wasn't fulfilled," Wheelock told a crowd of ex-homosexual and ex-transgender men and women at the Second Annual 'Freedom March' in Washington D.C. on the weekend. That's when he made a promise to God that changed his life forever.