TRUDEAU's Fallen Heroes! Incredible speech by Dawid PAWLOWSKI, CALGARY !

Clicks112TRUDEAU's Fallen Heroes! Incredible speech by Dawid PAWLOWSKI, CALGARY !
Clicks112
Listen and think over !
Write a comment …
What do You NEED to KNOW about ABORTION ?
IT is KILLING INNOCENT CHILDREN in the WOMBS of THEIR MOTHERS: www.lifesitenews.com/…/post-abortion-t… More
IT is KILLING INNOCENT CHILDREN in the WOMBS of THEIR MOTHERS: www.lifesitenews.com/…/post-abortion-t… More
Like
Pro-lifers protest as Ottawa begins enforcing ‘abortion zone’ law
abortion , bill 163 , bubble zone , campaign life coalition , canada , jim watson , kathleen wynne , morgentaler , ottawa , yasir naqvi
www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-lifers-prot…
abortion , bill 163 , bubble zone , campaign life coalition , canada , jim watson , kathleen wynne , morgentaler , ottawa , yasir naqvi
www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-lifers-prot…
Ontario, CANADA court forces Christian pro-life doctors to refer patients for euthanasia
canadian federation of catholic physicians’ societies , christian medical and dental society , college of physicials and surgeons of ontario , euthanasia , ontario superior court
www.lifesitenews.com/news/ontario-court-f… More
canadian federation of catholic physicians’ societies , christian medical and dental society , college of physicials and surgeons of ontario , euthanasia , ontario superior court
www.lifesitenews.com/news/ontario-court-f… More
Pro-lifers protest Ottawa abortion facility, calling for repeal of ‘totalitarian’ anti-free speech
abortion , bill 163 , canada , free speech , morgentaler
www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-life-and-fr…
abortion , bill 163 , canada , free speech , morgentaler
www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-life-and-fr…