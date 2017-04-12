Father Jozo Zovko shares how Apparitions in Medugorje Began June 24, 1981 PART 1

Clicks615Father Jozo Zovko shares how Apparitions in Medugorje Began June 24, 1981 PART 1
www.youtube.com/watch: "Beginning in June 24, 1981, the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God, began to appear daily to six young Croatian visionaries with a message for the world of peace, love, conversion to God. Mary continues to appear each … [More]
No she didn't.
No she didn't.