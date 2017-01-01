Language

Mary The Mother Of God

Irapuato
breski1 January 1: MARY, MOTHER OF GOD O marvelous exchange! Man's Creator has become man, born of a virgin. We have been made sharers in the divinity of Christ who humbled himself to share in our humanity. Mary has given birth to a King whose name… [More]
Irapuato
Mary, Mother of God (Solemnity)
Circumcision of the Lord (Feast)
Octave Day of the Nativity of the Lord
World Day of Peace
Titular Feast of the Society of Jesus

Adalbero of Liege
Baglan of Wales
Basil of Aix
Basilius of Ancyra
Bonannus of Roio
Brogan
Buonfiglio Monaldi
Catherine de Solaguti
Clarus of Vallis Regia
Clarus of Vienne
Colman mac Rónán
Colman Muillin of Derrykeighan
Concordius of Arles
Concordius of Spoleto
Concordius of Tivoli
Connat
Cuan
Demet of Plozévet
Elvan
Eugen… [More]
