Clicks42
12 May 2019 Catholic Mass Daily Bible Reading
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint Gregory the Great "I give them eternal life" Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John10,27-30. Jesus said: «My sheep hear my voice; I know them, and …More
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint Gregory the Great
"I give them eternal life"
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John10,27-30.
Jesus said: «My sheep hear my voice; I know them, and they follow me.
I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish. No one can take them out of my hand.
My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one can take them out of the Father's hand.
The Father and I are one."
"I give them eternal life"
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John10,27-30.
Jesus said: «My sheep hear my voice; I know them, and they follow me.
I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish. No one can take them out of my hand.
My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one can take them out of the Father's hand.
The Father and I are one."
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John10,27-30.
Jesus said: «My sheep hear my voice; I know them, and they follow me.
I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish. No one can take them out of my hand.
My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one can take them out of the Father's hand.
The Father and I are one."
Jesus said: «My sheep hear my voice; I know them, and they follow me.
I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish. No one can take them out of my hand.
My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one can take them out of the Father's hand.
The Father and I are one."