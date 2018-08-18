Language

Clicks
109
The place where St. Helena found the True Cross of Christ. Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem

Irapuato 3 1
Zahi Shaked. Israeli tour guide August 18 Today is the feast day of Saint Helena. Ora pro nobis. Saint Helena was born about the middle of the third century, possibly in Drepanum [later, known as … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Irapuato
Filumena Wayside Shrine Maker I pray to Saint Helena, that someday you will...
Like
More
Wayside Shrine Maker
I have wanted to see this place for years, thanks!!!
Like
More
Irapuato likes this. 
Irapuato
Saints of the Day: saint-agapitus-the-martyr/
saint-alberto-hurtado-cruchaga/
blessed-antoine-bannassat/
saint-crispus-of-rome/
saint-daig-maccairaill/
blessed-domenico-de-molinar/
catholicsaints.info/saint-eonus-of-arles/
catholicsaints.info/saint-ernan/
catholicsaints.info/saint-evan-of-ayrshire/
catholicsaints.info/saint-firminus-of-metz/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-francus-of-… More
Like
More