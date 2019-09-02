A DIOCESAN PRIEST: 'The Clans Must Unite'

Here's a sermon many have waited 30 years to hear. Ironically, it comes from a diocesan priest, fighting Modernism right from within the belly of the beast. In this Sunday Sermon of South Saint Paul,… More

Here's a sermon many have waited 30 years to hear. Ironically, it comes from a diocesan priest, fighting Modernism right from within the belly of the beast. In this Sunday Sermon of South Saint Paul, Father explains his own history growing up Catholic, recalling his childhood in the traditional Church and then recounting how the Revolution tore it all apart. He explains how he eventually rediscovered Tradition, fell in love with the Latin Mass and decided to dedicate his life to Catholic counterrevolution. In this sermon, he begs all traditional Catholics--especially the SSPX and the FSSP-- to unite--not in emotions or feelings--but rather in the Catholic counterrevolution, against the forces of darkness that would destroy everything we all hold sacred. Think all diocesan priests have sold out to the Novus Ordo? Think again and #UniteTheClans