LifeSite: Abortionist claims Jesus’ ‘Good Samaritan’ story inspired him to kill unborn babies

March 6, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – For years Willie Parker has been a prominent figure for his branding as a "Christian" abortionist who claims his practice is not only permitted but compelled by the Bible. He reiterated that claim during a recent debate with pro-life speaker Mike Adams, who challenged him for "hijack[ing]" the parable of the Good Samaritan. Parker is an OB/GYN who commits abortions in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania, as well as a pro-abortion public speaker and author whose work has been recognized by both NARAL's Champions of Choice award and Planned Parenthood's Margaret Sanger Award. He believes that "no procedure should be banned or outlawed outright," not even partial-birth abortion. Last month, the University of North Carolina-Wilmington (UNCW) hosted a debate between Parker and Adams, a UNCW criminology professor and pro-life public speaker. At one point during the debate, Parker invoked a passage from one of Dr. Martin Luther King's sermons that discussed the Biblical parable of the Good Samaritan, Christian Headlines reports. "Dr. King said that...what made the Good Samaritan good was his ability to reverse the question of concern," Parker argued. "Instead of asking what will happen to me if I stop to help this person, he asked what will happen to this person if I don't stop to help him?" Parker has previously said that the sermon "challenged" him to a "deeper spiritual understanding."