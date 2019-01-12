Daily Bible Reading 12 January 2019 of Catholic Mass

Clicks15Daily Bible Reading 12 January 2019 of Catholic Mass
Clicks15
USCCB.Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 3,22-30. Jesus and his disciples went into the region of Judea, where he spent some time with them baptizing. John was also baptizing in … More
Pacocatolic likes this.
Commentary of the day : Saint Augustine
"This joy of mine has been made complete"
First Letter of John 5,14-21.
Beloved: We have this confidence in him that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.
And if we know that he hears us in regard to whatever we ask, we know that what we have asked him for is ours.
If anyone sees his brother sinning, if the sin is not deadly,… More
"This joy of mine has been made complete"
First Letter of John 5,14-21.
Beloved: We have this confidence in him that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.
And if we know that he hears us in regard to whatever we ask, we know that what we have asked him for is ours.
If anyone sees his brother sinning, if the sin is not deadly,… More