A word on families

Rafał_Ovile 4 hours ago

Camouflage strategy after legitimizing polygamy and destruction of family. A keen way to inflict schizophrenia among Catholics. Anyone can convert, however first the anti-family heretical document AL should be withdrawn, preceeding process of Marriage annullment restored and CREDO in Triune God publicly professed. Brethren do not be fooled by words and half-truths!