1.14 St. Felix of Nola

Clicks571.14 St. Felix of Nola
Clicks57
Write a comment …
Saints of the Day:
Blessed Virgin Mary (Optional Memorial, 2017)
—
Alfonsa Clerici
Amadeus of Clermont
Barbasymas
Caldeoldus of Vienne
Datius of Milan
Devasahayam Pillai
Engelmaro
Eufrasio of Clermont
Euphrasius the Martyr
Felix of Nola
Felix of Rome
Fermin of Mende
Glycerius of Antioch
Godfrey of Cappenberg
Isaias the Martyr
Jesaja of Sinai
Macrina the Elder
Nino of Georgia
Odoric of Pordenone
Odo of Novara
Pablo Merillas Fernández
Paul of Africa
Petrus Donders
Potitus
Rainer of … [More]
Blessed Virgin Mary (Optional Memorial, 2017)
—
Alfonsa Clerici
Amadeus of Clermont
Barbasymas
Caldeoldus of Vienne
Datius of Milan
Devasahayam Pillai
Engelmaro
Eufrasio of Clermont
Euphrasius the Martyr
Felix of Nola
Felix of Rome
Fermin of Mende
Glycerius of Antioch
Godfrey of Cappenberg
Isaias the Martyr
Jesaja of Sinai
Macrina the Elder
Nino of Georgia
Odoric of Pordenone
Odo of Novara
Pablo Merillas Fernández
Paul of Africa
Petrus Donders
Potitus
Rainer of … [More]
Like