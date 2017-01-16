Language
Our Lady of Pontmain - January 17 - Prefigured in the Old Testament
Maccabeanuprising. During the Franco-Prussian War,
German
troops
approached the town of Pontmain,
France
and the villagers there
prayed
for protection. On the evening of
17 January
1871
,
Mary
appeared in the sky for several minutes over the …
